Battle rages behind the firing of Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama

Transnet has fired its embattled CEO Siyabonga Gama and will pay him out for six months.

In the notice of termination of employment letter, served on Gama on Sunday and seen by Business Day, board chair Popo Molefe said the CEO had failed to make representations on why he should not be fired by the deadline of October 15.

"As a result of your failure to make representations, the board has therefore resolved to terminate your appointment as group CE on six months’ notice," Molefe says in the letter.

