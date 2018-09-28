National

TRANSNET

Siyabonga Gama told to refund R151m in Gupta-linked payments on his way out

State-owned rail and freight company Transnet wants CEO Siyabonga Gama to return alleged overpayments to the advisory firm

28 September 2018 - 05:09 GENEVIEVE QUINTAL
Siyabonga Gama. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Siyabonga Gama. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

State-owned rail and freight company Transnet is not only moving to terminate its contract with controversial CEO Siyabonga Gama but is also demanding that he personally pay back R151m in alleged overpayments to Gupta-linked advisory firm Regiments.

Transnet has given Gama 10 days to tell the board why he should not be fired.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article:  Gama told to refund R151m on his way out

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium  to read the full story, please click here.

Court hands Gordhan a win in Transnet case

Application by the SOE’s former board member Seth Radebe to be reinstated is dismissed
National
9 days ago

Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama nears the end of the line

After the suspension of Thamsanqa Jiyane and Lindiwe Mdletshe, Gama is expected soon to follow
National
21 days ago

Transnet boardroom battle heats up

CEO Siyabonga Gama threatens to declare a dispute after he, along with two other excutives, are served notices of intention to suspend them
Companies
25 days ago

Riding the Transnet gravy train

Transnet’s ‘sterling’ financial results are overshadowed by growing allegations, of irregularly awarded locomotive contracts, ...
Features
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Siyabonga Gama told to refund R151m on his way out
National
2.
US and UK investigating explosive ‘Gupta leaks’ ...
National
3.
How new Mining Charter calls for give and take
National
4.
Why Cyril Ramaphosa's visa changes will not boost ...
National

Related Articles

Siyabonga Gama has 10 days to explain why Transnet should keep him
National

Court hands Gordhan a win in Transnet case
National

Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama nears the end of the line
National

Transnet boardroom battle heats up
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Gordhan shows the way forward for cleaner public corporations
Opinion

Transnet sweet-talks itself out of credit default
National

How CEO Siyabonga Gama wound up in Transnet's departure lounge
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.