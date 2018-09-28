Siyabonga Gama told to refund R151m in Gupta-linked payments on his way out

State-owned rail and freight company Transnet is not only moving to terminate its contract with controversial CEO Siyabonga Gama but is also demanding that he personally pay back R151m in alleged overpayments to Gupta-linked advisory firm Regiments.

Transnet has given Gama 10 days to tell the board why he should not be fired.

