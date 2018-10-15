National

Collapse of Sars’s digital platform is ‘imminent’‚ after Moyane’s interference

Andre Rabie says Sars is ‘far behind’ in updating its digital infrastructure after Tom Moyane implemented his new operating model‚ which overhauled structures including IT

15 October 2018 - 14:09 Amil Umraw
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The digital infrastructure at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) may be on the verge of collapse following the halting of a modernisation programme four years ago.

This was according to Sars acting group executive for IT strategy and architecture Andre Rabie‚ who was testifying at the commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at Sars, on Monday.

According to Rabie‚ Sars was “far behind” in updating its digital infrastructure after now-suspended commissioner Tom Moyane carried out his new operating model‚ which saw the total overhaul of various structures‚ including IT.

Rabie said an almost decade-long programme to modernise the revenue service was brought to a halt when Moyane took over. Rabie‚ who joined Sars midway into the modernisation programme in 2011‚ said by the time Moyane started as commissioner in 2014‚ Sars had created a digital “platform on which to build on”.

“We understood that we needed to take Sars to the next level and it was basically to modernise processes and procedures. It was very well understood that if you make it as easy as possible for people to comply‚ they probably would. We already created a platform to build on, and the trajectory was basically to continue improving on that. We understood what needed to be done next‚” Rabie said.

Shortly after his arrival‚ Moyane appointed global consultancy Gartner to assess Sars’s IT system and strategy — which came at a cost of about R200m. The role of Gartner’s report and recommendations in the restructuring of Sars will come under the spotlight at the inquiry this week. 

“The modernisation programme was suddenly stopped. The reason cited was there was a requirement to review the structure and the IT landscape. We got word of this via a corporate communication and we basically stopped the process. There was basically no change control. It was a shock and it was not great for the moral‚” Rabie said.

He said Gartner‚ in carrying out its assessment‚ had only consulted him and his team through assessments and questionnaires‚ which were “not necessarily detailed”.

“What suddenly started to happen is our support functions started to run autonomously and it was centralised. There was no consideration for the digitised specific requirements. Effectively‚ infrastructure is far behind. It’s pointing to the imminent collapse of the digital infrastructure at Sars‚” Rabie said.

“One of the things is that modernisation was stopped. In the world of technology‚ if you lose years‚ you typically have to restart.”

Judge Nugent urges court to dismiss Tom Moyane’s challenge

Judge Robert Nugent says the case is not in the interests of justice
National
11 hours ago

Tom Moyane wins crucial battle against presidency

Inquiry chair Azhar Bham found in favour of arguments to postpone or permanently stay the disciplinary proceedings pending the outcome of the ...
National
10 days ago

High noon for Tom Moyane

The great Sars heist has been exposed in the public hearings held by the commission of inquiry into governance at the tax agency
Features
11 days ago

Sars inquiry gives Cyril Ramaphosa its interim report

It is likely that Nugent, who heads the inquiry, will recommend that Moyane be fired
National
13 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
SA needs ‘closed’ borders, tighter immigration ...
National
2.
Ahmed Timol murder case postponed again
National
3.
Collapse of Sars’s digital platform is ...
National
4.
Blue Flag beaches remain scarce along eThekwini's ...
National

Related Articles

Judge Nugent urges court to dismiss Tom Moyane’s challenge
National

Tom Moyane wins crucial battle against presidency
National

High noon for Tom Moyane
Features

Sars inquiry gives Cyril Ramaphosa its interim report
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.