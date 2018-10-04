High noon for Tom Moyane

The great SA Revenue Service (Sars) heist has been exposed in the public hearings held by the commission of inquiry into governance at the tax agency, with a preliminary report handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday likely recommending that suspended commissioner Tom Moyane be axed.

On the same day, Moyane approached the Constitutional Court to contest the disciplinary case against him.

It’s all fire and brimstone in Moyane’s 91-page founding affidavit. He complains of the "humiliating" treatment he received from former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, who "shouted" at him and called him "cheeky"; and of being a victim of the campaign to purge the "supposedly evil regime" of former president Jacob Zuma.

This week is a significant milestone in Ramaphosa’s bid to repair the damage done to Sars during the Moyane era — which culminated in a R50bn hole in revenue in 2017/2018 and the first VAT increase in two decades.

Sars commission chair judge Robert Nugent has delivered on Ramaphosa’s timeline, submitting his interim report on time, and Moyane has finally made good on his repeated threat to go to court.

These two critical events are related.

Moyane reveals in his court papers that he received a letter from Nugent informing him that he was set to recommend his removal as commissioner. But Moyane was also due to appear before the chair of his own disciplinary inquiry, advocate Azhar Bham, on Thursday — and failure to do so would result in a similar recommendation in that process.

So the suspended commissioner is running out of options — fast.

But take a step back to the Nugent commission hearings last week. Once again, the evidence before the inquiry was shocking, indicating that Moyane was central to the capture and destruction of Sars, with members of his own executive, once seen as loyal to him, throwing him under the bus.