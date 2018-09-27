While MPs are worried about security in Parliament‚ they have warned against the militarisation of the institution in order to improve security.

Police and public works bosses appeared before MPs on Wednesday to discuss the security of the national legislature. The meeting was convened as urgent, and held during the parliamentary recess, because of an incident two Fridays ago when a parliamentary official shot and killed himself in his office.

Parliament is a gun-free area and questions have been asked about how Lennox Garane managed to get a gun into the precinct.

The meeting heard that Garane did not place his bag through an X-ray scanning machine when he entered the building that housed his office.

A police officer stationed at that entrance was served with a suspension notice the following day and faces a disciplinary process.

Police found the officer contravened standard operating procedure for static protectors by allowing Garane to gain access to the building without screening his bag.

The meeting on Wednesday heard that many access control mechanisms‚ metal detectors and X-ray machines for deliveries were not in working order, despite the department of public works having a contract in place with a private company to maintain the machines.

The meeting also heard of other security challenges‚ including that delivery vehicles are not properly searched when they enter the parliamentary precinct; the perimeter fence is inadequate; and infrastructure to cater for busses and heavy-duty vehicles is also inadequate.