Guptas testifying from Dubai is ‘worth nothing’
The Guptas ‘simply want to use the commission processes to proclaim their innocence’
The Guptas’ promise to testify from Dubai is "worth nothing" and they "want selective treatment of the law".
Advocate Vincent Maleka‚ one of the evidence leaders at the commission of inquiry into state capture‚ slammed the Guptas on Thursday afternoon‚ arguing that there was "no lawful reason" justifying their refusal to return to SA to give evidence.
Maleka urged deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to dismiss their applications to cross-examine the witnesses that implicate them. Zondo himself questioned whether the Guptas’ refusal to return to SA did "not seek to defeat one of the purposes of this commission" because — should the inquiry recommend criminal prosecution — any potential prosecution of the Guptas "would not be possible" if they remained overseas.
Maleka attacked the Guptas’ response to the testimony of former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas; former government communications head Themba Maseko; and former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor as being founded on "bare denials".
"They simply want to use the commission processes to proclaim their innocence‚" he said. "We submit that the type of undertaking through the heads of arguments by the Gupta brothers is not worth the pain because they may wake up and decide that they are not going to participate in the commission."
Maleka further argued that there are cost implications for sending the commission’s legal team abroad‚ and as things stood‚ financial resources were already scarce. Zondo agreed and said it would be a "huge operation" because it meant more money would be required.
Lawyers for the Guptas have argued that they would not return to SA to give evidence as they did not trust the "reckless incompetence" and abuse of power by the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The Hawks maintain that Gupta patriarch Ajay is a "fugitive from justice" but the Guptas’ advocate‚ Mike Hellens SC‚ argued earlier on Thursday that there was "no clarity" on whether this is the case.
Maleka pointed out that former president Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane‚ had returned to SA, despite knowing that he faced potential criminal prosecution for allegedly attempting to corrupt Jonas. Duduzane Zuma has argued that he wants the right to cross-examine Jonas‚ but doesn’t want to testify because he faces criminal prosecution linked to Jonas’s evidence.
Maleka, however, said there is "no prejudice" to Duduzane Zuma‚ given that the evidence he gives to the inquiry cannot be used against him in his criminal trial. He said he would ask for Duduzane Zuma to be summoned to give evidence if he does not voluntarily come to the inquiry.
Zondo reserved judgment on the Guptas’ application. However, he granted former president Jacob Zuma’s personal assistant‚ Lakela Kaunda; former arms deal consultant Fana Hlongwane; and Hawks’ advocate Mandla Mtolo the right to cross-examine all three key witnesses at the commission.
Please sign in or register to comment.