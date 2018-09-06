Maleka attacked the Guptas’ response to the testimony of former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas; former government communications head Themba Maseko; and former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor as being founded on "bare denials".

"They simply want to use the commission processes to proclaim their innocence‚" he said. "We submit that the type of undertaking through the heads of arguments by the Gupta brothers is not worth the pain because they may wake up and decide that they are not going to participate in the commission."

Maleka further argued that there are cost implications for sending the commission’s legal team abroad‚ and as things stood‚ financial resources were already scarce. Zondo agreed and said it would be a "huge operation" because it meant more money would be required.

Lawyers for the Guptas have argued that they would not return to SA to give evidence as they did not trust the "reckless incompetence" and abuse of power by the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The Hawks maintain that Gupta patriarch Ajay is a "fugitive from justice" but the Guptas’ advocate‚ Mike Hellens SC‚ argued earlier on Thursday that there was "no clarity" on whether this is the case.