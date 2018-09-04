Phumla Williams’s ‘lies and reactionary agenda will be exposed’, Faith Muthambi says

She alleged that Muthambi had mistreated her to such an extent that she relived the torture she endured during apartheid.

But in a statement Muthambi released on Tuesday, she responded with shock.

"I have experienced [Williams’s] modus operandi over years … As is always the case with Ms Williams, she has once again taken the opportunity to undermine an important institution to make it all about herself," Muthambi said.

Muthambi was appointed minister in 2014 by former president Jacob Zuma and has been one of his staunchest supporters.

Under her watch as communications minister, the GCIS, the SABC and digital migration were left in shambles.

She was removed from Cabinet in February 2018 by President Cyril Ramaphosa after Zuma resigned; however, she remains an ANC MP and a member of the party’s national executive committee.

Muthambi said she seeking legal advice on the evidence given by Williams at the commission. She said Williams’s testimony was compromising the commission.

"A very different truth will emerge and her lies and reactionary agenda will be finally exposed for all to see," Muthambi said.

On Monday, commission evidence leader Kate Hofmeyr told the inquiry that the legal team would give notice to Muthambi, which would give her the opportunity to apply to cross-examine Williams.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za