National

Phumla Williams’s ‘lies and reactionary agenda will be exposed’, Faith Muthambi says

04 September 2018 - 11:59 Genevieve Quintal
Phumla Williams, acting CEO of the Government Communication and Information System. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Phumla Williams, acting CEO of the Government Communication and Information System. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Faith Muthambi has hit out at acting Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) head Phumla Williams, calling her a "shameful manipulator and liar".

This followed Williams’s testimony at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday, which painted an ugly picture of the former minister and her behaviour.

The controversial former communications minister has been found to have had ties to the Gupta family, who are at the centre of state capture allegations. The leaked Gupta e-mails showed how Muthambi had shared confidential Cabinet information with the family.

On Monday, Williams was close to tears when she testified at the commission, recounting her harrowing experience in which Muthambi, as communications minister, stripped her of her powers and neutralised the capacity of the GCIS.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

She alleged that Muthambi had mistreated her to such an extent that she relived the torture she endured during apartheid.

But in a statement Muthambi released on Tuesday, she responded with shock.

"I have experienced [Williams’s] modus operandi over years … As is always the case with Ms Williams, she has once again taken the opportunity to undermine an important institution to make it all about herself," Muthambi said.

Muthambi was appointed minister in 2014 by former president Jacob Zuma and has been one of his staunchest supporters.

Under her watch as communications minister, the GCIS, the SABC and digital migration were left in shambles.

She was removed from Cabinet in February 2018 by President Cyril Ramaphosa after Zuma resigned; however, she remains an ANC MP and a member of the party’s national executive committee.

Muthambi said she seeking legal advice on the evidence given by Williams at the commission. She said Williams’s testimony was compromising the commission.

"A very different truth will emerge and her lies and reactionary agenda will be finally exposed for all to see," Muthambi said.

On Monday, commission evidence leader Kate Hofmeyr told the inquiry that the legal team would give notice to Muthambi, which would give her the opportunity to apply to cross-examine Williams.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

Text message was not intended to influence evidence: Mzwanele Manyi

The former government spokesperson says  he simply wanted to ensure Phumla Williams gave the correct chronology of events to the state capture ...
National
20 hours ago

Faith Muthambi re-tortured me, Phumla Williams tells state capture inquiry

Williams, an ANC activist who was arrested in 1988 and 'tortured for weeks', says Muthambi’s treatment took her back to those days
National
1 day ago

Jacob Zuma shrugs off testimony implicating him in state capture

He has not applied to cross-examine any witnesses, and a letter his lawyers sent to the Zondo commission reveals he does not think he has a case to ...
National
8 hours ago

Gupta brothers and Duduzane Zuma apply to cross-examine state capture witnesses

The Zondo commission’s legal team and the lawyers of those implicated are in talks over whether they will have to testify if they want to ...
National
1 day ago

Faith Muthambi sent Phumla Williams a series of hostile letters, inquiry hears

The minister threw her weight around, issued unlawful instructions and demoted Williams but asked her to do the same work as before
National
4 days ago

Will Raymond Zondo call Mzwanele Manyi to explain his ‘interfering’ SMS to Phumla Williams?

Zondo has asked the state capture inquiry’s lawyers to prepare documentation for him‚ so that he can decide whether to summon Manyi to explain himself
National
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Pikitup not living up to its name as job seekers ...
National
2.
ANC’s Vincent Smith seeks time off from chairing ...
National
3.
Two new coal plants will have minimal effect on ...
National
4.
DA and IFP put blame for the recession squarely ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.