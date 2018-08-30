This is why the Hawks have been the ‘least effective’ of all the Steinhoff regulators

Parliament has intervened to expedite the Hawks’ investigation into possible criminal activity leading to the crisis at Steinhoff.

This was after the "dismal" presentation by the head of the Hawks’ commercial crimes unit, Maj-Gen Alfred Khana, on Wednesday night.

Khana said the Hawks had been unable to proceed with investigations because no case had been laid detailing the nature of the alleged crime, the alleged perpetrator and the alleged modus operandi.

DA finance spokesperson David Maynier said after the presentation Khana made to four parliamentary committees: "I now know why Marcus Jooste is hanging out, looking very, very calm in Hermanus. It seems to me that the truth of the matter is that there is no investigation under way by the Hawks and, frankly, no capacity to investigate."

Jooste is the former Steinhoff CEO, who has been implicated in accounting irregularities within the company.

The committees met to get an update on the Steinhoff matter and the progress made by various regulators in investigating irregularities.

Finance committee chair Yunus Carrim said the committees would write to police minister Bheki Cele and the head of the Hawks, Godfrey Lebeya, to highlight the poor progress made by the Hawks in the Steinhoff investigation.

"Of all the regulators that were here today the Hawks seem to me to be the least effective," Carrim said. The Hawks also needed to advise whether they needed the assistance of external capacity to assist with the complex investigation.

Carrim also mandated the Hawks to meet Steinhoff executives within the next two weeks and report back.

Earlier in August, Lebeya conceded in Parliament that the Hawks had insufficient capacity to deal with some serious commercial crime cases. He told MPs the organisation did not have enough personnel with financial or forensic investigative skills, forcing the unit to engage auditing firms.

Khana said that until August, when the chair of Steinhoff’s supervisory board, Heather Sonn, laid a criminal charge, the Hawks had only received a report made in January by the head of Steinhoff’s audit committee, Steve Booysen, under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act. The act requires those in a position of authority to give notice to the police of their knowledge of any wrongdoing.

But this report was not a fully fledged charge.

Khana said the Hawks had also received three registered cases from a nongovernmental organisation (NGO), a private company and a private individual, which were based on media reports on the fall of the share price and did not amount to specific allegations.

He said the Hawks were still waiting for a statement by Steinhoff that set out what went wrong. "There is not a shred of evidence under oath that will allow me to go to anybody to question them," he said

Sonn said that what she had heard was "extremely disheartening" as the Steinhoff management had put a lot of lot of effort into being able to provide the Hawks with sufficient information and evidence.

endorl@businesslive.co.za