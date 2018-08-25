The Hawks have not responded to Jonas’s evidence that he is not entirely sure which Gupta brother allegedly offered him R600-million to serve the family’s business interests by replacing then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene.

This testimony may have significant consequences for the possible corruption prosecution of the Guptas in relation to Jonas’s claims. Former president Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane Zuma‚ has already been charged with corruption in the case‚ which was postponed so that the State could potentially charge other accused.

With the State’s star witness in the case now expressing doubt over which Gupta brother was involved‚ the National Prosecuting Authority could face challenges in identifying and charging that other accused.

The NPA has declined to comment on the issue‚ but it’s understood that the Hawks and the prosecuting authority intend to meet to discuss the future progress of the so-called "State Capture" cases.

In his explosive evidence to the State Capture Inquiry‚ Jonas revealed for the first time that‚ while he was relatively certain that it was Ajay Gupta who tried to bribe him in October 2015‚ he "could not exclude the possibility" that it was Rajesh Gupta.

He also revealed that Mnonopi had tried to "kill" the criminal case opened after the alleged Gupta bribe attempt was publicised — to the extent of preparing a statement for him to sign. He refused to do so.

Mnonopi continues to serve in the Hawks.