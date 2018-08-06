National

New York Times publishes scathing article about David Mabuza

The article asks how someone who governed a province that is in shambles, and who has allegations of corruption hanging over him, could ascend to such high office

06 August 2018 - 13:00 Staff Writer
Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: THULANI MBELE/SOWETAN
The New York Times on Saturday published an article headlined, "South Africa vows to end corruption. Are its new leaders part of the problem?" detailing David Mabuza’s rise within the ANC and how under the ruling party the education system has "been in shambles".

Written by Norimitsu Onishi and Selam Gebrekidan, the article starts off by detailing how a six-year-old fell into a pit toilet in Middleplaas, a town in Mpumalanga, where Mabuza was premier.

The article details Mabuza’s checkered history involving claims of siphoning cash from schools for his personal benefit and states that despite promises by Mabuza at the helm of the province to transform schools, nearly a quarter of primary schools in Mpumalanga still have pit toilets.

The lengthy article was retweeted more than 250 times and drew hundreds of comments.

Among those to share it were Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba, while journalist and author Mandy Wiener called it "a reality check for us all".

The New York Times said Mabuza declined to be interviewed.

