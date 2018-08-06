New York Times publishes scathing article about David Mabuza
The article asks how someone who governed a province that is in shambles, and who has allegations of corruption hanging over him, could ascend to such high office
The New York Times on Saturday published an article headlined, "South Africa vows to end corruption. Are its new leaders part of the problem?" detailing David Mabuza’s rise within the ANC and how under the ruling party the education system has "been in shambles".
Written by Norimitsu Onishi and Selam Gebrekidan, the article starts off by detailing how a six-year-old fell into a pit toilet in Middleplaas, a town in Mpumalanga, where Mabuza was premier.
Under his leadership, children drowned in dilapidated school pit toilets and millions of dollars in badly needed education funding went missing. So how did this man become South Africa's deputy president? https://t.co/GCeQTDALzC— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 5, 2018
The article details Mabuza’s checkered history involving claims of siphoning cash from schools for his personal benefit and states that despite promises by Mabuza at the helm of the province to transform schools, nearly a quarter of primary schools in Mpumalanga still have pit toilets.
The lengthy article was retweeted more than 250 times and drew hundreds of comments.
Among those to share it were Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba, while journalist and author Mandy Wiener called it "a reality check for us all".
Please read this. A reality check for us all - maybe we will take heed if the alarm bell is rung from abroad. Beware David Mabuza. South Africa through the lens of the @nytimes: https://t.co/us0ZgwInPs— Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) August 5, 2018
South Africa is paying the price for the ANC’s pervasive corruption in its decrepit schools. And people are starting to notice. https://t.co/28LoXjLrPk— Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) August 5, 2018
Another charming article that appeared recently in the New York Times exposing the country’s deeply corrupt political leadership. South Africa Vows to End Corruption. Are Its New Leaders Part of the Problem? https://t.co/BU5SAWml2U— David Shapiro (@davidshapiro61) August 5, 2018
