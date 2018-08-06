New York Times publishes scathing article about David Mabuza

The New York Times on Saturday published an article headlined, "South Africa vows to end corruption. Are its new leaders part of the problem?" detailing David Mabuza’s rise within the ANC and how under the ruling party the education system has "been in shambles".

Written by Norimitsu Onishi and Selam Gebrekidan, the article starts off by detailing how a six-year-old fell into a pit toilet in Middleplaas, a town in Mpumalanga, where Mabuza was premier.