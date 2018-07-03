BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Can Ramaphosa survive in Zuma's snake pit?

'Some projections are that the ANC may fail to gain a majority next year even with Ramaphosa as leader. It seems we're back to square one'

His supporters regard such criticism as unfair. Ramaphosa is not getting the credit he deserves, they say. They correctly point out that he's done a lot in the six months he's been in office. There's a new board at Eskom, and the utility, though bankrupt, is no longer a feeding trough. Tom Moyane is out of SARS and an inquiry is under way to find why such a fine institution was destroyed. A commission of inquiry into state capture has been appointed, although why it's still faffing about remains a mystery.

Ramaphosa has made some first-rate cabinet appointments. In Nhlanhla Nene the National Treasury seems to be in good hands again. Pravin Gordhan is doing a good job cleaning up the parastatals, the Gupta meal ticket not so long ago. There's also some bad apples. One can understand why Bathabile Dlamini is still in the cabinet.