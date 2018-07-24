BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: The ANC's Ramaphoria bounce might be bad news for SA

'Uniting the party is no longer akin to serving the interests of the country or taking it forward, for the ANC has metamorphosed into something different, something alien to the original canons and traditions of its founding fathers'

Corruption seems to tower above all else. I'd therefore argue that corruption has become its abiding culture. It's endemic, it's systemic, it's ingrained. In fact corruption is the glue that holds the ANC together. To the ANC, corruption is like a drink to a drunkard who's at an advanced stage of alcoholism. He has to keep drinking, or he dies.

To expect the ANC to deal effectively with corruption is to invite turkeys to vote for Christmas. It won't happen. It's suicidal. Corruption is its lifeblood.

Why such a bleak assessment? The evidence is there for all to see. It's not only a festering sore; it offends our very humanity. Zuma's Nkandla debauchery and his role in advancing the interests of the Guptas via state capture have been well documented. For Ramaphosa, those are sins of omission rather than commission. He slept at the switch.