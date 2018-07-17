General Council of the Bar wants to appeal against ruling on Jiba and Mrwebi

The council applied to have the two, together with Sibongile Mzinyathi, struck off the roll over the way they dealt with three politically loaded cases. Only Jiba and Mrwebi were struck off the roll by the High Court in Pretoria over how they had dealt with charges against the former head of crime intelligence, Richard Mdluli.

The council said in a statement on Tuesday that it had held its annual general meeting this past weekend, during which it decided to appeal against the judgment by the SCA. It said the matter was debated extensively.

"During the debate, different views were expressed by members of the [council] on whether [it] should apply for leave to appeal. The matter was put to a vote and 18 members voted in favour of applying for leave to appeal, 12 members voted against, while two members abstained," the council said in the statement.