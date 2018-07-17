National

General Council of the Bar wants to appeal against ruling on Jiba and Mrwebi

17 July 2018 - 16:23 Claudi Mailovich
Lawrence Mrwebi. Picture: SOWETAN
The General Council of the Bar will apply for leave to appeal against a judgment by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), which overturned a decision to strike senior National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi off the role of advocates.

The application will be filed with the Constitutional Court.

Nomgcobo Jiba. Picture: SUPPLIED
The SCA judgment, on which the bench was split, found that it was not justifiable to strike Jiba, deputy national director of public prosecutions and Mrwebi, a special director of public prosecutions from the roll.

The council applied to have the two, together with Sibongile Mzinyathi, struck off the roll over the way they dealt with three politically loaded cases. Only Jiba and Mrwebi were struck off the roll by the High Court in Pretoria over how they had dealt with charges against the former head of crime intelligence, Richard Mdluli.

The council said in a statement on Tuesday that it had held its annual general meeting this past weekend, during which it decided to appeal against the judgment by the SCA. It said the matter was debated extensively.

"During the debate, different views were expressed by members of the [council] on whether [it] should apply for leave to appeal. The matter was put to a vote and 18 members voted in favour of applying for leave to appeal, 12 members voted against, while two members abstained," the council said in the statement.

