RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Ramaphosa surrounded by people he cannot trust

'National security remains dependent on a contaminated system populated by people whose loyalties might not belong to the current government'

EXTRACT

While Ramaphosa can outsource work to help the economic recovery, he cannot do the same with security. He cannot have private spooks. Even if he wanted to, where would he find them?

Security is not Ramaphosa's strength, and this might turn out to be his biggest weakness.

The president needs to trust the state security system to alert him to threats, sources of instability and suspicious activity. The system cannot operate as it did under Jacob Zuma, which was to protect corruption and feed the president's conspiracy theories.

It certainly cannot be used to spy on anyone who disagrees with the president, and to subvert democracy.