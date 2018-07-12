Opinion

WATCH: What does the Jiba ruling mean for Cyril Ramaphosa's clean-up campaign?

12 July 2018 - 09:53 Business Day TV
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ

Business Day editor-at-large Peter Bruce and a panel journalists discuss the stories that have made the news this week in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited King Goodwill Zwelithini to apologise, according to some reports (or to simply explain, according to others) why the government would not expropriate land from traditional leaders.  

But there is come concern that a judgment in the Supreme Court that restores Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi to the to the bar could compromise the president’s ability to clean out the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Kevin Sneader, the new global managing partner of McKinsey, is in SA to try to give a heartfelt apology and return R902m of the R1.6bn the company received from Eskom. He said KPMG should not have given half of that to Trillian Capital and the company was changing their policies on how they do business with state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

