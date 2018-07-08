National

'Zuma's worst nightmare'

Former president's son to be charged over Guptas' attempt to buy themselves a minister

08 July 2018 - 08:42 Karyn Maughan
Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: ALON SKUY/ THE TIMES
Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: ALON SKUY/ THE TIMES

Jacob Zuma's "worst nightmare" will come true early this week when his son Duduzane is charged over his alleged involvement in the Gupta plot to bribe former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

The 34-year-old "has been asked to surrender himself to face charges" at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Johannesburg, said his lawyer, Rudi Krause.

Krause said he had assured the Hawks that Duduzane would present himself at court, and it would not be necessary to arrest him. The date and time for his appearance will be agreed today.

Krause said he did not know "the exact charges that will be preferred against Mr Zuma", but NPA and Hawks sources said these related to the Jonas bribe, adding that Duduzane was the only person who had been summonsed.

