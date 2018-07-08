Jacob Zuma's "worst nightmare" will come true early this week when his son Duduzane is charged over his alleged involvement in the Gupta plot to bribe former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

The 34-year-old "has been asked to surrender himself to face charges" at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Johannesburg, said his lawyer, Rudi Krause.

Krause said he had assured the Hawks that Duduzane would present himself at court, and it would not be necessary to arrest him. The date and time for his appearance will be agreed today.

Krause said he did not know "the exact charges that will be preferred against Mr Zuma", but NPA and Hawks sources said these related to the Jonas bribe, adding that Duduzane was the only person who had been summonsed.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Duduzane set to face the music for Jonas bribe plot

If you would like to subscribe to Sunday Times to read the full story, please click here