Tom Moyane’s attempt to stall SARS inquiry ‘a disgrace’

Retired Judge Robert Nugent has rejected the attempt by suspended SA Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane to stall his commission of inquiry into governance at the tax agency, describing these attempts as a "disgrace".

Nugent dismissed all the relief sought by Moyane, which he made in a submission to the commission of inquiry into governance and administration at the tax agency, which included having professor Michael Katz recuse himself from the commission.

Moyane’s next step, according to his attorney Eric Mabuza, is to raise the concerns he has about the inquiry with President Cyril Ramaphosa who appointed the commission — and, should he fail to convince the president to halt the inquiry, he will go to court.

In a scathing ruling Nugent described Moyane’s submission to his inquiry on Friday as "disgraceful", "loose with facts" and "littered with abuse, invective and sinister suggestions".

Moyane — through his counsel advocate Dali Mpofu — asked the commission to halt the inquiry pending the outcome of Moyane’s disciplinary process, to "expunge" all the evidence heard by the commission during its first sitting last week, to provide an undertaking that the commission will not hear evidence related to Moyane’s disciplinary process and for SARS to provide legal assistance to Moyane when he appears before the commission.

Mpofu also asked for Katz to recuse himself from the commission.

He said the commission had no power in law to "dissolve itself" as it was established by the president.

Nugent said a ruling that asks the commission to ignore evidence before it was "not possible" and one which requires the commission to ignore the evidence was "not competent in law".

The evidence heard by the commission last week painted a dismal picture of the running of SARS under Moyane, one which was dominated by a climate of fear, intimidation, harassment and bullying.

Nugent refused to give any undertaking on not receiving evidence linked to Moyane’s disciplinary process and said the commission had no power to direct SARS to pay for Moyane’s legal assistance.

He refused all the relief sought by Moyane in a ruling handed down in Pretoria on Monday afternoon.