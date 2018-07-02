National

Five big events to watch in SA this week

02 July 2018 - 08:15
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

1. SARS

• Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene and acting SARS commissioner Mark Kingon host the launch of the shortened tax-filing season on Monday.

• The Nugent commission of inquiry into SARS announces its decision on Monday on lawyer Michael Katz’s role in the commission — which has drawn an objection from suspended commissioner Tom Moyane.

2. Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe’s misconduct hearing

• Hlophe appears before the judicial conduct tribunal on Monday.

• Charges of gross misconduct relate to the corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma.

3. Changes to police watchdog Ipid

• Parliament debates the Ipid Amendment Bill on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

• The aim is to give Parliament oversight of the removal of the Ipid director.

• Currently this is the sole prerogative of the police minister.

4. KPMG

• Audit industry watchdog Irba begins a hearing on Wednesday on the KPMG auditor who worked on Gupta-owned Linkway Trading.

• The hearing relates to allegations about the Estina dairy farm.

5. Private healthcare

• The Competition Commission releases its long-awaited report on competition and costs in private healthcare on Thursday.

For more detail on these and other key events, see here.

Inside Tom Moyane's reign of terror

Commission hears horror stories about SARS boss's tenure
Business
1 day ago

Medical scheme brokers’ advice and services should be better valued

The health minister’s proposal to get rid of brokers is, say some advisors, premature and possibly counter-productive for consumers
Money
1 day ago

Busa: It's not just Mining Charter, it's fishing, emissions, land, NHI, water ...

Tanya Cohen, CEO of Business Unity South Africa, says it is not only the unresolved Mining Charter that gives business and investors sleepless nights ...
Business
1 day ago

King asks Zulus for more money to help him keep control of Ingonyama Trust land

King Goodwill Zwelithini is asking Zulus to defy the government’s move to to scrap the controversial Ingonyama Trust
National
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
After five years, tribunal against John Hlophe ...
National
2.
ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal leadership court drama drags ...
National
3.
Nhlanhla Nene on government’s three main goals ...
National
4.
White fear, black anger: Zweli Mkhize on why ...
National

Related Articles

Inside Tom Moyane's reign of terror
Business

Gauteng health MEC is trying to turn its finances around after years of debt
National / Health

Funding figures vital for assessing the viability of NHI
Opinion

Busa: It's not just Mining Charter, it's fishing, emissions, land, NHI, water ...
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.