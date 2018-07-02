Five big events to watch in SA this week
1. SARS
• Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene and acting SARS commissioner Mark Kingon host the launch of the shortened tax-filing season on Monday.
• The Nugent commission of inquiry into SARS announces its decision on Monday on lawyer Michael Katz’s role in the commission — which has drawn an objection from suspended commissioner Tom Moyane.
2. Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe’s misconduct hearing
• Hlophe appears before the judicial conduct tribunal on Monday.
• Charges of gross misconduct relate to the corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma.
3. Changes to police watchdog Ipid
• Parliament debates the Ipid Amendment Bill on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
• The aim is to give Parliament oversight of the removal of the Ipid director.
• Currently this is the sole prerogative of the police minister.
4. KPMG
• Audit industry watchdog Irba begins a hearing on Wednesday on the KPMG auditor who worked on Gupta-owned Linkway Trading.
• The hearing relates to allegations about the Estina dairy farm.
5. Private healthcare
• The Competition Commission releases its long-awaited report on competition and costs in private healthcare on Thursday.
