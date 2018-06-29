Tom Moyane wants Nugent commission on SARS to be halted

Suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane wants to halt the commission of inquiry into governance and administrative issues at the tax agency.

"If this inquiry goes on it will be nothing more than a waste of taxpayers' money, ironically," advocate Dali Mpofu, representing Moyane, told the inquiry, describing it as "grossly unfair and inherently biased".

Mpofu said Moyane objected to commission's continuation.

This marks a change of heart for Moyane, after he asked President Cyril Ramaphosa in March to appoint the commission of inquiry urgently.

Mpofu described Moyane's suspension and the disciplinary process against him.

He raised concern about former SARS commissioner Pravin Gordhan's presence at the inquiry on its first day, as well as Gordhan deposing an affidavit for Moyane's disciplinary process. Gordhan was finance minister at the time of the events that led to the charges against Moyane.

Mpofu said Gordhan had never collected R1-trillion when he was at the helm of SARS, sarcastically describing the operating model used before as "magnificent".

He also said that while Moyane had a R50bn revenue shortfall during his tenure, Gordhan had a R60bn revenue shortfall during his term.

Mpofu told the commission that Gordhan had refused to shake Moyane's hand when he took over as finance minister in 2015, and had belittled and shouted at Moyane.

Retired judge Robert Nugent, ahead of Mpofu giving evidence to the inquiry, read out a letter from Moyane's former second-in-command, Jonas Makwakwa, in which he denied the allegations against him. These included that he interfered in the VIP tax unit's affairs.

MarrianN@Businesslive.co.za