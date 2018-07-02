Economy

Economy: The five things to keep an eye on this week

02 July 2018 - 07:29 Asha Speckman
Picture: ISTOCK
1. A shortened tax season gets under way on Monday.

• It runs from July 1 to October 31.

• There is concern that tax collections could deteriorate further.

2. Absa purchasing managers index

• Due on Monday.

• It measures activity in the manufacturing sector.

• It declined in May, and is not expected to have recovered much in June.

3. Standard Bank purchasing managers index

• Due on Wednesday.

• Similar to the Absa index, but broader in scope as it measures the whole economy.

4. Vehicle sales for June

• Due on Monday.

5. Gold and forex reserves for June

• Due on Friday.

See here for more detail on these key indicators of SA’s economic health.

