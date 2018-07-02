Economy: The five things to keep an eye on this week
02 July 2018 - 07:29
1. A shortened tax season gets under way on Monday.
• It runs from July 1 to October 31.
• There is concern that tax collections could deteriorate further.
2. Absa purchasing managers index
• Due on Monday.
• It measures activity in the manufacturing sector.
• It declined in May, and is not expected to have recovered much in June.
3. Standard Bank purchasing managers index
• Due on Wednesday.
• Similar to the Absa index, but broader in scope as it measures the whole economy.
4. Vehicle sales for June
• Due on Monday.
5. Gold and forex reserves for June
• Due on Friday.
See here for more detail on these key indicators of SA’s economic health.
