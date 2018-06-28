IEC doesn’t have funds to run two registration weekends, Gigaba tells DA
The Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) does not have sufficient funds to run two national registration weekends ahead of the 2019 elections, Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has conceded.
There is a shortfall in the funds available for registration because R211m budgeted for the programme had to be re-allocated to fund the IEC’s campaign to rectify the voters’ roll in compliance with a ruling by the Constitutional Court that all voters on the roll must have valid addresses.
The funds were also needed for ICT hardware and registration devices. Altogether, these projects, which were not funded by Treasury, needed R346m, Gigaba said in a written reply to a parliamentary question by the DA.
The R211m earmarked for registration weekends had to be reprioritised, while the remaining R135m shortfall for these projects was funded by delaying and reprioritising certain other projects.
Without the requisite funds the IEC is never going to be able to achieve the kind of democratic outcomes we want from an election campaign.Haniff Hoosen, DA spokesperson for home affairs
The budgeted cost for the planned February 2019 registration drive for the national and provincial elections is R419m.
"It should be noted that the R211m originally allocated for a second registration weekend does not include the imperative to have an average of three electoral staff members per voting station. At the time of the 2017 medium-term expenditure framework, it was envisaged that there would only be two staff members per voting station," Gigaba said.
He noted that previous registration drives had cost R280.5m in November 2013; R209.9m in February 2014; R314.7m in March 2016; R192.5m in April 2016; and R219.6m in March 2018.
DA spokesperson for home affairs Haniff Hoosen called on the minister to make funds available to the IEC for it to comply with the Constitutional Court ruling and to keep up with the innovative technology required to run the electoral process. "Without the requisite funds the IEC is never going to be able to achieve the kind of democratic outcomes we want from an election campaign. It is extremely concerning because our future and our democracy depends entirely on the work that the IEC does."
Hoosen said that he believed more than two registration weekends were necessary for the IEC to do its work, as there were still large numbers of people who did not have addresses on the voters’ roll.
