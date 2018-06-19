The North West will have a new premier by Wednesday.

A special sitting of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) deferred the decision to select a new premier to the party’s national working committee (NWC)‚ which will hold a special sitting on Wednesday and formally announce the new candidate on Thursday.

The party has also asked its members to give it more time to resolve internal disputes before rushing to the courts.

North West premier Supra Mahumapelo went on "early retirement" after a revolt against his leadership resulted in the ANC’s recommending his removal as premier. Mahumapelo is‚ however‚ staying on as an ordinary member of the provincial legislature and in the powerful position of ANC North West chairman.

"The special NEC mandated the NWC to take a decision on the premier candidate by Thursday June 21‚ 2018. In this regard‚ a special NWC will sit on Wednesday June 20 to conclude the matter‚" the party said in a statement.

Former North West director-general Job Mokgoro‚ SA’s ambassador to the UN Jerry Matjila and speaker of the provincial legislature Susan Dantjie‚ who is acting premier‚ were the three names that had been put forward to the NEC as possible replacements for Mahumapelo.

The party also urged members to exhaust all ANC internal processes before resorting to court action to resolve disputes.

"It implored responsible leadership structures and collectives at all levels to abide by the letter and spirit of the ANC constitution in how they oversee and run organisational processes and give ANC members the space to be heard and raise their grievances and complaints. It urges members to utilise all internal processes‚" the statement read.