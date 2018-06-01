National

Energy minister announces fifth bid window for IPPs to start in November

01 June 2018
Energy Minister Jeff Radebe expects further investment of about R40bn to R50bn in renewable energy projects as a result of the new bid round — bid window 5 — for independent power producers (IPP), which will be launched in November.

It is estimated that 1,800MW will be added to the grid as a result of these projects — which are in addition to the 27 projects signed recently and which are expected to result in investments of about R56bn over the next few years.

Radebe said in a speech at a gathering with stakeholders in Midrand on Friday that the new bid window was necessary because the expedited bid window had expired.

"There will be specific reference and requirements [in the new bid window] for women-owned business participation and special opportunities for the youth. It is also the intention to direct the socio-economic and enterprise development spend of the IPP programme in a much more co-ordinated way, which will take into account the different needs of the communities where the projects are, and which will allow the impact to be measured."

Radebe said coal was still part of the energy mix and two coal-fired plants of 864MW had been procured, which would bring in a further R40bn investment and at least 5,000 jobs during construction. The construction phase will be between 48 and 60 months after signing, so they won’t be completed before 2022-23.

