How the future of SA's energy resources hinges on passing of slow-moving amendments

The bill was not passed and continues to gather dust in Parliament. Investors, meanwhile, have turned their attention to other frontier jurisdictions such as Mozambique, where Exxon Mobil has acquired 25% of ENI’s interest in the Rovuma Basin off Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province, while ENI, the offshore operator of that asset, signed a "final investment decision" on an $8bn deal for a floating LNG facility. It has also secured an LNG sales and purchase contract with BP, which will buy gas for 20 years.

It has been announced that Anadarko is raising $14bn-$15bn from banks and export credit agencies for its LNG project in the Offshore Area 1 of the deepwater Rovuma Basin, where it will produce 12.88-million tonnes per annum of LNG in its initial phase, expanding to 50-million tonnes per annum.

All this despite political uncertainties and economic stagnation in Mozambique.

The shifting of the political deck chairs within the ANC has led to a renewed sense of hope for and interest in SA as a potential investment destination, with ratings agencies suspending what seemed to be an inevitable downgrading of its currency and with the announcement on April 16 by President Cyril Ramaphosa of an ambitious new investment drive, the aim of which is to generate at least $100bn in new investments over the next five years. In his budget speech, Radebe expressed his wish for the energy sector to contribute as a minimum a quarter of this $100bn target.

Against a backdrop of the rise in oil prices to more than $75 per barrel, SA has one last chance to gain lost ground in ensuring that the regulation of a potentially significant new upstream oil and gas industry in SA provides immediate regulatory certainty and clarity, and is attractive and investor friendly.

The bill was debated exhaustively in June 2017 in the select committee on land and mineral resources at the National Council of Provinces, where a number of stakeholders were invited to make representations. Objections by some opposition MPs appeared to contribute to the stalling of the momentum that was starting to build in the finalisation and approval of the bill. These objections pertain in the main to a questionable interpretation of the parliamentary rules, which would require the opening up of the entire consultation process to deliver a standalone Upstream Petroleum Bill.

While there is no question that it is ideal for the upstream petroleum industry to have a standalone legislative framework, the interim solution presented by the bill offers the opportunity for technical studies to commence, to establish the commercial and technical viability of SA’s oil and gas reserves while an appropriate Upstream Petroleum Bill is drawn up, debated and ultimately passed into law.

The interim solution presented by passing the bill in the immediate term could see it coming into law by the end of July and technical studies commencing shortly thereafter.

On May 17, the select committee concluded its deliberations on the negotiating mandates submitted by the provincial legislatures on the bill.

The next step is for the committee to process the amendments that have been agreed to and initiate the provincial process leading up to the submission of final mandates by provincial legislatures.

SA waits anxiously to see whether the ministers of energy and mineral resources, as well as all other MPs, will proactively take all necessary steps to usher in SA’s upstream petroleum regulatory new dawn with appropriate speed and efficiency, thereby unlocking the floodgates of investment in this sector.

• Kingston is with Webber Wentzel Attorneys.