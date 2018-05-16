Jeff Radebe wants $25bn of $100bn investment to come from energy sector

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe wants at least a quarter — $25bn — of the $100bn target for investment set by President Cyril Ramaphosa to come from the energy sector.

Ramaphosa set the investment target earlier this year ahead of an investment roadshow to the UK. He also appointed four special envoys to spearhead the investment drive.

At a media briefing ahead of his budget vote speech in Parliament on Wednesday, Radebe said, between 2014 and 2016, $10.9bn was invested in the renewable energy independent producer programme (IPP), more than any other African country. But this was not included in the minister’s $25bn investment target.

A further R56bn will be invested over the next few years as a result of the recent signature of 27 IPP projects.

Radebe said the R56bn formed part of the $25bn the Department of Energy was aiming to achieve. "We want to be ambitious," Radebe said of the $25bn target.

Helping achieve it will be the new bid windows for the IPP programme; investment in fuel tanks and infrastructure required for SA to become a major shale gas [fracking] producer; promoting natural gas by designing and building of infrastructure required to transport natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and investment in improving refinery assets to meet higher global emission standards.

Radebe said he would be consulting with major players in the petroleum sector about a new refinery and wanted to finalise the way forward by September this year.

"Refinery is a significant contributor to the economy and the issue of the sustainability of the current refineries is of utmost concern. The refining sector is facing major challenges, which include the provision of cleaner fuels, adhering to minimum emission standards and meeting the bunker fuel-oil sulphur cap of 2020. Our refineries are not equipped to produce the latest fuels required by modern vehicle engines to reduce vehicle emissions and improve efficiency."

Radebe said the gas finds in the Rovuma basin in Mozambique provided an opportunity for SA and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region to benefit from gas resources. "We are firmly of the view that, together with our Mozambiquan counterpart, we need to develop an infrastructure programme that will allow the gas to be beneficiated through projects, such as a gas-to-liquids plant and other petrochemical facilities in Mozambique, as well as a pipeline from Rovuma to the South of Mozambique."

He said this would enable the construction of gas-to-power projects in both countries, and that he would be meeting with his Mozambiquan counterpart to seek further collaboration. Officials from the two countries will meet before the end of May to prepare a roadmap for a joint programme.

Radebe stressed that natural gas, whether imported via regional pipelines or LNG terminals at strategic port locations, should be prioritised as it could play an important role in SA’s transition to a low-carbon economy. "This direction will establish a game-changing demand platform for the future exploration and utilisation of SA’s latent shale gas resources."