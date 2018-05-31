Investors put Northern Cape’s sunshine to good use

The energy sector took advantage of Eskom’s 2008 electricity generation crisis by developing the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme.

The water crisis could also spark such ingenuity.

The Northern Cape, a sparsely populated landmass drenched in sunshine and short of investment, has been one of the major beneficiaries of the independent power producer (IPP) programme. The province hosts the majority of the more than 90 projects developed during the various windows of the programme.

Premier Sylvia Lucas, Energy Minister Jeff Radebe, Abengoa Solar’s Dominic Goncalves, the Independent Development Corporation’s (IDC’s) Lizeka Matshekga, and the Public Investment Corporation’s (PIC’s) Jeff Tshikhudo agree that the Northern Cape’s geology and climate make it the ideal candidate for the solar and wind projects.

Together, the IDC and the PIC have invested more than R20bn in these projects, believing that the South African economy cannot afford another energy debacle, which stymied its growth. The development financier and the government asset manager have expressed interest in more such investments. The officials recently came together for the official unveiling of the Abengoa-built and operated Xina Solar One, a parabolic trough field situated in Pofadder, which generates 100MW of electricity and can power up to 95,000 homes at peak demand.

Xina Solar One is Spanish firm Abengoa’s third solar project in the Northern Cape. It also built Kaxu and Khi, the first solar tower plant in Africa. It is a joint Abengoa, IDC, PIC and community trust project, a model replicated in many IPPs.

It is a huge plant, comprising 110km of solar mirrors, 90km of pipelines and molten salt storage tanks that hold 48,000 tonnes of capacity. The solar field alone covers 300ha.

The mirrors track the sun as it rises and sets, capturing its rays to convert into energy.

"Most of those items were fabricated in SA, even though the technology and the design are international," says Goncalves, Abengoa’s vice-president for business development in SA.

"The Northern Cape has some of the highest solar radiation in the world [and] a lot of available land. This area [Pofadder] has the highest solar radiation in Africa, second in the world only to the Atacama Desert in Chile. The conditions are perfect to develop and build this type of technology here."

Xina is one of the major projects of SA’s renewable energy programme.

"The programme has become a flagship globally and other countries have replicated and used some of the best practices. We spent more than R2.8bn in SA’s economy to help fabricate the equipment for the plant," says Goncalves.

Abengoa has already cast a glance at the Cape water crisis, one of the worst and longest dry spells in recorded history.

Chief among SA’s challenges are that the country is dry and arid, and most of its river systems have been fully used. Water infrastructure is ageing and in need of repair.

"The water market here may go the same way as the energy market," says Goncalves, whose company operates desalination plants in other countries.

For Matshekga, the IDC’s divisional executive for infrastructure, agro-processing, agriculture and new industries, this "is not just about building power stations, it is also about SA’s manufacturing base.

"The load-shedding streak wiped a significant portion of our GDP. Intensive-energy users that had — and still have — the potential to expand the manufacturing base were constrained by the limited availability of supply.

"Some firms [buckled] under the weight of rising production, input and costs. Mines shed jobs so they could sustain themselves, production and revenue momentum. That experience taught us about energy security."

The IDC ventured into renewable energy projects since their inception in 2011-12, when many considered this a risky terrain. It has invested in 24 projects, with exposure of almost R14bn and a 1,100MW contribution to the grid.

Matshekga concedes that Eskom’s reluctance to sign some IPP agreements, citing high costs, spooked some investors. "Our CEO [Geoffrey Qhena] travels a lot, so do we. And often the first question that arose when he visited countries invested in the IPP programme was, ‘where are we?’, ‘how far were the projects from being signed?’ he explains. "That anxiety is normal. I’m sure it’s a relief to everyone now that we have signed the projects."

Over the past few years, the PIC has facilitated more than 16 investments in unlisted power plants. In total, it has invested more than R11bn in this sector, says Tshikhudo, the PIC’s acting fund principal for the energy portfolio.

"Most of the projects are located in [rural areas]," says Tshikhudo. "Local communities have been given an opportunity to acquire some equity ... facilitated [by the PIC]."

