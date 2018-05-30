National

Joe Maswanganyi named new chair of Parliament’s public service committee

30 May 2018 - 16:22 Linda Ensor
Joe Maswanganyi. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA
Former transport minister Joe Maswanganyi has been appointed as the new chairman of Parliament’s portfolio committee on public service and administration.

The position was previously held by Cassel Mathale, who is now serving as the deputy minister of the Department of Small Business Development.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu announced the appointment of new chairpersons of some portfolio committees on Wednesday, along with the whips of ANC study groups on various committees.

The vacancies in several committees were created primarily by the redeployment of people to other positions within and outside Parliament, while two ANC members died earlier in 2018.

Lusizo Sharon Makhubela-Mashele becomes the new chairwoman of the tourism committee, Lemias Mashile (previously the chairman of the home affairs committee) the chairman of the labour committee, and Hlomane Patrick Chauke is the new chairman of the home affairs committee.

