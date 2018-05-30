Parliament is determined to hold a full inquiry into how the home affairs department granted the controversial Gupta family South African citizenship, but MPs are not sure when it will take place.

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening‚ the portfolio committee on home affairs said it had resolved earlier to make a final decision on the need to undertake a full inquiry "later in the year"‚ most likely in August or soon after.

The committee had expected to make a decision on Wednesday‚ the statement said‚ but was told that the parliamentary legal services needed more time to gather further information that would guide the decision to hold the inquiry.

But this delay did not mean that the full inquiry was off the table.