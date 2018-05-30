TOM EATON: Why the Guptas feel no shame
'It’s not just stunning entitlement. It's business. And that’s what we need to remember about all of the Capturati'
EXTRACT
The British, at least, had the good grace to go back to Britain and not talk about where Great-Grandpappa got the very large diamond he gave Great-Grandmamma.
The apartheid goons have been far bolder, protesting from the log-bar in their wine estate that it’s not looting if white people do it and, anyway, they worked super-hard for those billions, attending at least five Armscor AGMs and going to Magnus Malan’s annual Day of the Vow party even if it was raining.
To defend your loot in court, however, takes some special chops.
