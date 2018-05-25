Raymond Zondo seeks extension for state capture probe

The highly anticipated state capture inquiry is likely to take two years to complete its work, six months more than the time allocated in the terms of reference, commission chairman Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said.

Previously, 180 days had been set aside for the commission to complete its investigations, hearings and final report, but after an assessment this was found to be impossible.

The commission’s work could take even longer, depending on the investigations and whether those called to testify make themselves available.

The Gupta brothers and former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane, who are central to allegations of state capture, did not arrive for the inquiry held by Parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises in April despite being subpoenaed.

Zondo is aware that the commission might even go over the two-year assessment. "It may well be investigations go on [and] we find that actually there needs to be more time than that. But at this stage, that’s our assessment," he said briefing the media on developments.

Zondo said he had talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the timeframe set out for the commission, which the Presidency was looking into.

He said a possible option would be to approach the high court and ask it to change the timeframe or set it aside and allow for a different one.

The Zondo commission is looking into malfeasance in which high-profile politicians, including Zuma, have been implicated. Regulations for the inquiry were published in February in the Government Gazette, giving Zondo the legal power to start the proceedings.

His powers have been proclaimed in line with the wide scope that former public protector Thuli Madonsela recommended in the remedial action contained in her State of Capture report, published in 2016.