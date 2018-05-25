National

Raymond Zondo seeks extension for state capture probe

The commission’s assessment says it will take two years to complete

25 May 2018 - 05:40 Genevieve Quintal
Probe leader: Judge Raymond Zondo’s powers in the state of capture inquiry have been proclaimed in line with the former public protector’s recommendations. Picture: ALON SKUY
Probe leader: Judge Raymond Zondo’s powers in the state of capture inquiry have been proclaimed in line with the former public protector’s recommendations. Picture: ALON SKUY

The highly anticipated state capture inquiry is likely to take two years to complete its work, six months more than the time allocated in the terms of reference, commission chairman Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said.

Previously, 180 days had been set aside for the commission to complete its investigations, hearings and final report, but after an assessment this was found to be impossible.

The commission’s work could take even longer, depending on the investigations and whether those called to testify make themselves available.

The Gupta brothers and former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane, who are central to allegations of state capture, did not arrive for the inquiry held by Parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises in April despite being subpoenaed.

Zondo is aware that the commission might even go over the two-year assessment. "It may well be investigations go on [and] we find that actually there needs to be more time than that. But at this stage, that’s our assessment," he said briefing the media on developments.

Zondo said he had talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the timeframe set out for the commission, which the Presidency was looking into.

He said a possible option would be to approach the high court and ask it to change the timeframe or set it aside and allow for a different one.

The Zondo commission is looking into malfeasance in which high-profile politicians, including Zuma, have been implicated. Regulations for the inquiry were published in February in the Government Gazette, giving Zondo the legal power to start the proceedings.

His powers have been proclaimed in line with the wide scope that former public protector Thuli Madonsela recommended in the remedial action contained in her State of Capture report, published in 2016.

On Thursday Zondo said the commission hoped to start the first of its hearings in August. He would not say which issue the commission would start with.

The legal team, headed by advocate Paul Pretorius, had started contacting potential witnesses and making arrangements to interview them.

Notices were also being prepared inviting members of the public to submit evidence.

At the previous briefing by Zondo and his team in March, it was indicated that the investigative team would be heading into the field; however, that has been delayed.

Zondo explained that the delay occurred because discussions with various government departments had taken longer than expected, but co-operation from the departments had been guaranteed. However, the deputy chief justice said that despite delays that had affected investigators, this did not mean that no work was being done.

He said head of investigations Terence Nombembe and his team had begun to lay the foundations for the probe.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

Zondo Commission into state capture to start hearings in August

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says the commission's legal team had already started contacting potential witnesses and making arrangements to ...
National
17 hours ago

Raymond Zondo dismisses EFF’s objection in state capture probe

The EFF insists now it has no choice but to turn to the courts to remove former auditor-general Terence Nombembe from the commission
National
1 month ago

State-capture inquiry must probe broadcast deals

If Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane does not rescind Muthambi’s corrupt policy amendment on encryption, she can be accused of aiding and ...
Opinion
2 months ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Will the Zondo commission get to the bottom of the state capture debacle?

'There is a very real danger that the Guptas might never be brought to justice and the money they looted would not be recovered'
Politics
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Cosatu warns of strike over IPPs
National / Labour
2.
Eastern Cape schools are worst in SA for poor ...
National / Education
3.
Ramaphosa: no one is hindering antigraft fight
National
4.
Raymond Zondo seeks extension for state capture ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.