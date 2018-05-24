Zuma using same tactics as apartheid police to avoid prosecution

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to use an ongoing funding dispute in the murder prosecution of apartheid-era policemen to make the case for delaying his trial on corruption charges.

Attorney Michael Hulley has confirmed that Zuma will ask that the case against him be postponed until there is legal certainty over whether or not he remains entitled to state-funded representation.

He warned that the corruption trial could be delayed for years as a result of the looming court battle over whether or not the state will continue to fund his legal fees.

Zuma’s lawyers had previously told the Durban High Court that they would file for a review of the decision by National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams to proceed with the case against the former president by mid-May.

But Hulley has now said that this review will not happen any time soon because of uncertainty over who exactly will pay for it.

Hulley maintained that this meant Zuma would very likely not go on trial in November — which is when prosecutor Billy Downer said the state would be ready to proceed with the case — insisting Zuma could face the charges against him only once he knew whether and how his representation would be funded.

The state has yet to indicate whether it would agree to‚ or oppose‚ this request for a postponement of Zuma’s trial.

Zuma’s funding crisis has been driven by two separate challenges to the continued state sponsorship of his corruption trial legal battles.

The DA is challenging a 2006 "deal" between Zuma and then-president Thabo Mbeki to fund the costs of his defence‚ while the EFF has gone further by seeking to force the lawyers who were paid as part of that deal to pay back the money.

The EFF application has arguably sent a clear message to any lawyer who may be considering taking on Zuma’s case: if your fees are being paid by the state‚ you may very well have to pay them back.

Hulley has previously indicated that‚ in addition to challenging the legality and rationality of Abrahams’s decision to continue with the prosecution against him‚ Zuma would also consider seeking a permanent stay of his prosecution.

Those legal battles could take up to a decade to finalise.

Now the funding of what many legal pundits have described as Zuma’s second "Stalingrad" campaign stands in jeopardy.