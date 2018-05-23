Jacob Zuma ‘does not have means’ to fund his fight against prosecution

Former president Jacob Zuma does not have the means to engage with court processes regarding his prosecution and has had to terminate counsel’s brief in the matter, his lawyer Michael Hulley said on Wednesday.

"I can confirm that counsel’s brief has been terminated because of the Presidency’s attitude towards the application brought by the DA and the uncertainty around former president Zuma’s legal funding by the state," he said.

On Monday, the Presidency said it would not challenge the courts if they found that Zuma must foot his own legal bills and pay back the money already spent to fight corruption charges.

In March, the DA lodged an application in court to have Zuma pay back to the Treasury the R15.3m spent on him trying to avoid having to face charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering. Ramaphosa is a respondent in the matter.

The Presidency said it had filed a notice in the High Court in Pretoria indicating that it would abide by the court’s decision in the DA’s application. This meant that Ramaphosa would not be opposing the application.

Zuma is facing 16 charges — one count of racketeering‚ two counts of corruption‚ one count of money laundering and 12 counts of fraud — in relation to 783 questionable payments connected with the arms deal‚ over which Zuma’s former financial adviser‚ Schabir Shaik‚ was jailed for corruption.

In response to a question in Parliament in 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the state was paying Zuma’s legal costs because the allegations against him came while he was in the employ of the government.

Hulley said Zuma "simply does not have the means" to engage with the court processes.

Zuma made his first appearance in the High Court in Durban in April. The matter was provisionally postponed to June 8.