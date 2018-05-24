National

Cabinet approves amendment to charges relating to sex crimes

24 May 2018 - Linda Ensor
Cabinet has approved an amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act to allow for charges related to sex crimes to be instituted after a lapse of 20 years.

The bill will also extend the list of sexual offences liable for prosecution.

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane said at a post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday that the amendments gave effect to the judgment by the South Gauteng High Court in the Levenstein case. The judge declared Section 18 of the Criminal Procedure Act inconsistent with the Constitution and invalid to the extent that it barred, in all circumstances, the right to institute a prosecution for all sexual offences (other than those listed in the act) after a lapse of 20 years from the time when the offence was committed.

"The amendments will allow the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) wider discretion to institute prosecutions in sexual prosecutions in sexual offences," Mokonyane said.

