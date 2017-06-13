SARA GON: Why some men rape and how to stop them

The Ministry in the Presidency Responsible for Women would justify its existence if it did nothing but concern itself with a continuous awareness campaign, expanding facilities for victims, providing facilities for the treatment of men who have raped or abused women, or may do so, and putting real pressure on the Justice cluster to deal with these crimes better.

The current minister, Susan Shabangu, is a former minister of Mineral Resources who was known as being “volatile”. Shebangu attracted considerable negative publicity when she said at a memorial service for Karabo Mokoena that the victim had been “weak”. Her public comments are often puerile.

The ANC Women’s League, chaired by the incompetent Bathabile Dlamini, is seen as having no independence as a result of its pandering to the political whims of Jacob Zuma. The League has given us no confidence that it could act energetically and decisively. They would have to stand up to many of their male colleagues.

Government needn’t do everything itself. There are many remarkable civil society organisations who could contribute.

Kenya has a similar problem to South Africa. It has employed Your Moment of Truth, a programme developed by No Means No Worldwide (NMNW), an NGO that works in the slums of Nairobi to prevent sexual assault on girls and women. The curriculum aims to change attitudes that lead adolescent boys and young men to think it is acceptable to assault or rape their female peers.

“It’s about really getting them invested in why they need to step up and care about violence toward women; it affects their mothers, sisters and girlfriends,” says lead author Jennifer Keller.

In an experiment in Kenya, 1 250 out of 1 543 males at 29 high schools between the ages of 15 and 22 received six two-hour educational sessions. The programme helped them to recognise the cultural normalisation of violence against women, and gain the skills and courage to stop it. Topics included myths about women, negative gender stereotypes, when and how to safely intervene if someone else is acting violently towards a woman, and what constitutes consent to sex.

The remaining 293 males at seven other high schools – the comparison group - received a two-hour life-skills class provided as part of Kenya’s Education Department curriculum.

The experimental group completed surveys before and after the programme – 4½ and nine months later. The comparison group completed surveys before receiving life-skills training and nine months later.

Initially, both groups held negative views of women. They agreed with the myths about sexual assault. Interestingly, the initial views of the control group were slightly better than those of the experimental group, possibly because they were slightly younger.

After the programme, the experimental group had more positive views toward women and less belief in rape myths. The improvement persisted 4½ and nine months later. The comparison group’s attitudes had not improved, or had even worsened, by the nine-month follow-up.

The experimental group was at least twice as likely to successfully stop assaults on women by other men. Unsurprisingly, NMNW found that it was easier to change negative gender stereotypes in younger males.

NMNW provided empowerment training for adolescent girls, significantly reducing their rate of rape. A short self-defence course dramatically reduced their vulnerability to sexual assault.