Allegations of sexual assault can be pursued at any time and are no longer restricted to a 20-year time limit‚ the High Court in Johannesburg ruled on Monday.

Eight alleged victims of the late stockbroker Sidney Frankel‚ who accused him of assaulting them when they were children‚ have won their case to change the legislation.

The group of eight have an continuing civil case against the Frankel estate.

Section 18 of the Criminal Procedure Act imposes a prescription period of 20 years in which to prosecute a sexual offence other than rape.

Acting Judge Claire Hartford on Monday found this restriction to be "unconstitutional".

The Constitutional Court now had to confirm the high court ruling before it could come into effect‚ said attorney Ian Levitt.

The Constitutional Court confirmation is expected soon.

The judge has given Parliament 18 months to remedy the law that has a statute of limitations on sexual offences.