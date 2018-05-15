The City of Cape Town could have its first mayor who is not backed by a political party.

The Cape Town High Court will on Tuesday give its decision on an urgent application brought by former mayor Patricia de Lille‚ which could put her back in the position from which she was fired by the DA last week.

The DA announced its decision to remove De Lille last week following a radio interview.

She said in the interview that she would quit the party once she had cleared her name of various allegations, including nepotism and protecting individuals who were at the centre of a storm over tender irregularities involving major infrastructure projects.

In the meantime‚ since De Lille launched her application on Tuesday last week‚ Cape Town’s highest executive leadership body‚ the mayoral committee‚ has been in limbo pending the court’s decision.

Acting mayor Ian Neilson’s spokeswoman, Piera Abbott, said Neilson had decided not to appoint an interim mayoral committee as he was waiting for the court’s decision‚ but she said this was affecting the city’s ability to deliver services to residents.

"There are definite implications‚ certain decisions need to be made — most importantly, obviously, our budget because that’s supposed to be tabled to council at the end of May‚" said Abbott.

"We need a mayoral committee to approve that budget and recommend it to council‚" she said.

The ANC has accused the DA of having effectively taken over the city and running it from its offices in Johannesburg.

ANC Western Cape spokesperson Yonela Diko said the DA had acted unconstitutionally when it removed De Lille.