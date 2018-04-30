The Johannesburg City Council has approved a motion allowing pensioners and the disabled to travel for free on buses during off-peak times.

This was announced by council speaker Vasco da Gama on Monday. The motion was tabled by councillor Devanand Maharaj of the Congress of the People last week and received overwhelming support.

Maharaj‚ the chairperson of the council’s oversight committee‚ argued that the move would enhance the mobility of pensioners and people with disabilities, improving their access to basic services and economic opportunities.

It will also improve their overall wellbeing in the Johannesburg metro.

He asked the transport sector and other stakeholders to partner the city to roll out the motion.

Member of the mayoral committee for transport Nonhlanhla Makhuba amended the motion, recommending council should avail a budget for the implementation.

She recommended the free exemption should take effect on Metrobus and Rea Vaya buses by launching a pilot project in 2018-2019 financial year.

"The results of the pilot project‚ with the lessons derived from it‚ are to be brought back to council for information purposes‚" Da Gama said.

Makhuba’s final amendments were that the actual full rollout of the exemptions begin in the 2019/2020 financial year.

The motion and amendments were unanimously adopted by council.