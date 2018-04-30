News Leader
WATCH: What South Africans can expect this as strike seasons hits
30 April 2018 - 09:43
SA has entered its strike season.
The country faces pressures from the political tension that is building in the run-up to the 2019 general election. Pressure is also building up as most unions oppose the planned amendments to the Labour Relations Act and its proposed minimum wage of R20 an hour.
The Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa) general secretary Dennis George spoke to Business Day TV about what to expect this strike season.
