National / Labour

No respite for stressed commuters as bus strike nears its second week

30 April 2018 - 11:39 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Commuters will have to continue making alternative transport arrangements as the national bus strike nears its second week.

South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) spokeswoman Zanele Sabela told eNCA on Monday that the strike was continuing‚ despite calls by the ministers of transport and labour for unions and employers to find a resolution.

"The ministers have urged us to come up with a resolution but the employers have given us an ultimatum to accept the offer on the table‚" Sabela said.

"The problem with the offer is that it is only for 11 months. The employers are robbing workers of one month’s salary increase."

She said the unions would on Monday discuss a way forward.

"The strike continues. We will discuss our options."

Sabela said the strike had had a serious effect but blamed the employers for not being willing to come through for the workers.

Satawu‚ the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa)‚ the Transport and Omnibus Workers Union (Towu)‚ the Transport and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Tawusa) and the Tirisano Transport and Services Workers Union announced their decision to continue with the strike at a media conference in Johannesburg a week ago.

The decision came after negotiations with employers‚ mediated by the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) broke down.

The national bus strike has left commuters across the country stranded. The strike began after wage negotiations in the industry deadlocked.

Big guns called in bid to end national bus strike

Bus companies currently have service deals with the companies they buy the buses from to service and clean the buses as part of the sale terms
National
3 days ago

Workers call for action against poverty

Cosatu, Fedusa and Saftu reflect on pressures being faced by workers and the millions of unemployed South Africans
National
11 hours ago

How to ... Be productive on your commute

Whether you're in your car or in a taxi, bus or train, the hours you spend commuting to and from work can feel like wasted time. But ManpowerGroup ...
Careers
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Suggestion public protector shielded politicians ...
National
2.
Ipid must investigate police who were violent ...
National
3.
Samwu rejects report that it has a bond with ...
National
4.
Dozens arrested after violent N3 protests
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.