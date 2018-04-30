"The problem with the offer is that it is only for 11 months. The employers are robbing workers of one month’s salary increase."

She said the unions would on Monday discuss a way forward.

"The strike continues. We will discuss our options."

Sabela said the strike had had a serious effect but blamed the employers for not being willing to come through for the workers.

Satawu‚ the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa)‚ the Transport and Omnibus Workers Union (Towu)‚ the Transport and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Tawusa) and the Tirisano Transport and Services Workers Union announced their decision to continue with the strike at a media conference in Johannesburg a week ago.

The decision came after negotiations with employers‚ mediated by the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) broke down.

The national bus strike has left commuters across the country stranded. The strike began after wage negotiations in the industry deadlocked.