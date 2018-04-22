King Goodwill Zwelithini will have an honorary doctorate conferred on him by the University of Zululand in May.

In a statement‚ the university said it would be bestowing a doctorate in social work on him to acknowledge his leadership and his contribution to combating social ills.

"We are beyond delighted to be recognising his Royal Highness for his humanitarian endeavours‚" said the university’s vice-chancellor‚ Professor Xoliswa Mtose.

As part of his social revitalisation projects‚ the king chairs the Ingonyama Trust‚ a corporate entity established to administer the land traditionally owned by the king for the benefit‚ material welfare and social well-being of the Zulu nation.