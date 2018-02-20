National / Education

Stellenbosch University to honour Thabo Makgoba, Patrice Motsepe and Max du Preez

20 February 2018 - 12:33 Philani Nombembe
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
As part of its centennial celebrations in 2018‚ Stellenbosch University will award honorary doctorates to 14 thought leaders, including businessman Patrice Motsepe‚ Archbishop Thabo Makgoba and veteran journalist Max du Preez.

The recipients are scheduled to receive the doctorates during the institution’s March graduation ceremonies.

Vice-chancellor Wim de Villiers said: "The recipients are esteemed local and international thought leaders. They exemplify not only graduate attributes that we aim to instill in our students‚ but also the qualities we seek to take with us into the future as we enter the second century of our existence as a leading university."

The institution described Motsepe as a "trailblazer for responsible corporate citizenship and a business entrepreneur" and Makgoba as a "voice of reason"‚ a "campaigner for equal access to education".

Du Preez’s pen had earned him a place among the luminaries‚ it said. "[He is] a principled and uncompromising journalist and independent commentator."

Other recipients include the founder of Gift of the Givers‚ Dr Imtiaz Sooliman‚ and former vice-chancellor of the University of the Western Cape‚ Prof Brian O’Connell.

‘Sampie’ Terreblanche was a ‘legendary political economist’, Stellenbosch University’s rector says

Paying tribute to Terreblanche, Wim de Villiers said his contribution to political transformation was aimed at social improvement for the majority
National
1 day ago

JONATHAN JANSEN: Which is SA's top university? Should we be asking?

'The top South African universities work very hard behind the scenes to position themselves favourably'
Lifestyle
5 days ago

