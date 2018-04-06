Fraser-Moleketi continues the good fight at Madiba’s university

Her posts included deputy welfare and population development minister (1995-96), welfare and population development minister (1996-99) and, during Thabo Mbeki’s presidency, public service and administration minister (1999-2008).

During her career she has worked in civil society, the government and the private sector, and significantly contributed to the empowerment of women, education, human rights, poverty eradication and social justice, all of which are core values of Nelson Mandela University.

"It excites me to see the contribution to student success being made by many notable academics at Nelson Mandela University — such as the executive dean of science, Prof Azwinndini Muronga.

"His flagship science education, communication and outreach programme focuses on science education from grade R learners to undergraduate university students, with outreach programmes for learners, teachers and communities across the Eastern Cape," Fraser-Moleketi says.

"Through the National Institute of Theoretical Physics internship programme, Prof Muronga runs workshops during university holidays for final-year BSc and maths and physics postgraduate students from throughout SA, many from rural areas. These students will join the global science community."

The faculty of science at Nelson Mandela University is forming key global partnerships with the South African Institute of Physics, the African Physical Society, the American Physical Society and the Institute of Physics in the UK.

Fraser-Moleketi says this is one of many examples of Nelson Mandela University’s commitment to access for success.

She also commends the university’s foresight in developing new growth areas, such as its Ocean Sciences Campus, launched in 2017.

"It offers the university an ideal opportunity to lead the continent in the sustainable blue economy and to attract top students, academics and research partners to the Eastern Cape who will contribute nationally, continentally and globally."

She believes this is an exciting time for universities, with renewed activism, debates and curriculum changes that reflect the aspirations of a decolonised, Africanised society and higher education environment.

"This must include gender equality, equity and women’s empowerment. Of course none of this is easy but we must find a way to make difficult things happen."

She demonstrated her ability in her most recent position as the special envoy on gender at the African Development Bank from 2013-17, when she significantly contributed to gender equality and the empowerment of women in Africa.

In 2014 the board of the African Development Bank adopted a gender equality strategy premised on a number of factors, including legal and property rights for women in Africa, women’s education and economic empowerment.

Fraser-Moleketi now serves on a number of boards across academia, the government and development organisations. She served on the board of the UN Institute for Training and Research and as deputy chairwoman of the committee of public service and administration, a subsidiary body of the UN Economic and Social Council.

She has been reappointed to the Committee of Experts on Public Administration for the period 2018-21 and is on the advisory board of the Institute for the Study of International Development at McGill University in Montreal. At present she is chairwoman of the council of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection.

A strong supporter of intergenerational dialogue, Fraser-Moleketi is a mentor to young women and men across the continent on leadership and resilience, towards enabling them to play their part in determining Africa’s destiny.

In her role as chancellor she will grow this engagement.

"In addition to academic prowess, a university carrying Nelson Mandela’s name should set the tone for African leadership, for equality, gender equality and social cohesion," she says. "This includes coming up with practical ways to confront our past while building a better future. The former vice-chancellor, Prof Derrick Swartz, and former chancellors, including my predecessor, Santie Botha ... [and] the late Chief Justice Pius Langa, have all emphasised the requirement of the university to produce socially conscious graduates who will champion justice and equality, be change agents and entrepreneurs who help to build a better society and world.

"This is all part of decolonisation, and Nelson Mandela University’s faculty of law, for example, is addressing this in its decolonisation of legal education and the law."

In 2006 Justice Langa wrote: "A truly transformative SA requires a new approach that places the constitutional dream at the very heart of legal education. It requires that we regard law as part of the social fabric and teach law students to see it as such. They should see law for what it is — as an instrument that was used to oppress in the past, but that has that immense power and capacity to transform our society.

"Much has been done to bring legal education in line with these ideals. Constitutional and human rights law now form a much greater part of the curriculum.… However, we must be careful that the influence of the Constitution does not become simply another set of cast-in-stone legal principles. The change to legal education is a change in mind-set, not simply a change in laws."

"In various ways this approach is appropriate to all disciplines," says Fraser-Moleketi, who understands the power of the mind-set, having grown up in Cape Town where, as she puts it, her maternal grandmother, the late Mabel Pinto, despite being a pioneering trade unionist, would never have dreamt that her eldest granddaughter would hold public office and become the chancellor of a university bearing Mandela’s name. Such was the power of oppression.

"Which is why I am highly supportive of the humanising pedagogy that Nelson Mandela University conceptually embraces, as it confronts colonial-style educational approaches that kept people oppressed. As the executive dean of teaching and learning explains, ‘it is very well researched that if you dehumanise people and destroy their self-confidence, they will require extra-ordinary efforts to achieve their potential’.

"As we all know, the national debate around decolonisation and Africanisation is fast gaining ground. Whether it makes us uncomfortable or not, our young people have found their voice in this debate, which includes grappling with race, gender and class," Fraser-Moleketi explains.

"In our higher education institutions we need to rigorously engage on this and talk about what a nonracist, nonsexist society would look like. What we cannot condone in this engagement is the destruction of property or assault of people; violence is never a default, and from this standpoint Nelson Mandela University is proactively developing new critical thinking and new theoretical constructs around the realities we all live.

"I would like to see this supported by all faculties and staff, and as the chancellor I will play my part in taking this forward.

"I would like Nelson Mandela University to be recognised as a centre of critical discourse, where people from everywhere would come and participate in critical debates, be made uncomfortable in the search for the solutions to the realities that we are facing in a deeply unequal society, and contribute to the transformation of the South African and African economy," Fraser-Moleketi says.