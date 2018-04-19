Gigaba’s legal costs in Fireblade matter nearly R1m — and the DA is angry

The Department of Home Affairs has, to date, spent R874,199 on legal costs in Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba’s defence over the Fireblade Aviation matter.

This was confirmed in a written reply by Gigaba to a parliamentary question by DA chief whip John Steenhuisen.

The case concerned the minister’s decision to overturn approval for the Oppenheimer-owned Fireblade Aviation to operate a private customs and immigration service at OR Tambo International Airport.

A judge found Gigaba to have lied to the court. He lost his appeal to a full bench of the High Court, as well as his appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal, and has decided to take the matter to the Constitutional Court.

Steenhuisen has laid a formal complaint with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane requesting that she investigate Gigaba’s conduct in light of the court judgment.

"It is absolutely unacceptable that Minister Gigaba’s ongoing involvement in the Fireblade Aviation matter will only continue to incur legal fees as he attempts to overturn the damning findings of the High Court, which concluded that he lied under oath and violated the constitution," Steenhuisen said in a statement on Thursday.

"The amount of legal costs incurred by the Department of Home Affairs to protect a constitutional delinquent will only continue to escalate as he needlessly pursues this matter at the expense of tax payers.

"It is simply not enough for President Cyril Ramaphosa to express ‘great concern’ or ‘give serious attention’ to Minister Gigaba’s unlawful conduct — the damning findings and escalating legal costs demand that President Ramaphosa immediately intervene and take action against the minister."