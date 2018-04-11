National

STEENHUISEN COMPLAINT

Protector asks for more time probing complaint Gigaba violated the Constitution

11 April 2018 - 05:41 Linda Ensor
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: SUPPLIED
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa for an extension of time for her inquiry into a complaint that Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba violated the Constitution, the Executive Members Ethics Act and the code of ethics.

The complaint by DA chief whip John Steenhuisen followed the finding by a high court judge that Gigaba lied to the court.

The case relates to an application by the Oppenheimer family’s Fireblade Aviation for a declaratory order to compel the minister to abide by a decision he had taken to grant the company’s application to operate an immigration and customs service at its premises at OR Tambo International Airport.

In March, the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed Gigaba’s application for leave to appeal against the judgment on the grounds that there was no reasonable prospect of success.

Steenhuisen submitted his complaint on February 20, and Mkhwebane had 30 days within which to complete her probe.

Acting spokesman for the office of the public protector Oupa Segalwe said the investigation was still under way.

"Executive Members Ethics Act investigations, such as the matter in question, ought to be completed within a month. Should the public protector come to the realisation that she will not be in position to complete the investigation within the stipulated timeframe, she must inform the president," he said.

Mkhwebane had written to Ramaphosa informing him that the investigation would not be completed within 30 days and requesting an extension, he said.

She had also written to Gigaba alerting him to the allegations made against him and asking him to respond. Gigaba’s response was still awaited.

Segalwe said there had not been a delay "per se — it is just the processes that take place upon receipt of a complaint, including drafting an investigation plan and obtaining approval and drafting letters to parties and obtaining approval".

Asked how long the investigation was likely to take, he said that would depend on how soon the response from the minister was received and its contents.

Steenhuisen said on Tuesday that it was "frankly unfathomable why the public protector would need more time in this particular matter. A full bench decision of the high court found the minister to have lied to the court and to have violated the Constitution. This judgment was confirmed by the Supreme Court of Appeal."

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

Ramaphosa says ruling on 'lying' Gigaba of great concern

The High Court in Pretoria found Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba violated the Constitution by lying under oath
National
7 days ago

Appeal court turns down Gigaba appeal in Fireblade Aviation case

The high court found Gigaba had lied under oath in his legal battle with the Oppenheimer family
National
13 days ago

Gigaba to appeal judgment on Oppenheimer-owned private terminal

After reversing his decision on allowing the Fireblade terminal, Gigaba says ‘you cannot have a country where unknown people enter and leave as ...
Companies
5 months ago

Airport about-turn on luxury 'Oppenheimer terminal'

A case that pits one of SA’s wealthiest families, the Oppenheimers, against the Guptas has disturbing echoes of the claims of state capture deep ...
Features
1 year ago

