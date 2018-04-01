National

ANC cuts backdoor deal with the Oppenheimers

01 April 2018 - 08:30 SABELO SKITI
In court, Nicky Oppenheimer accused the Guptas of using their Denel connections to hijack the deal so they could take it over. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
The Oppenheimers held secret talks with ANC headquarters over an application to the national government by one of the family's businesses to be allowed to operate its own private international terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.

The Sunday Times can reveal the ANC wrote to Nicky Oppenheimer to inform him his company Fireblade Aviation had "met the necessary requirements" and would be granted permission for the terminal. Two months later, the project was given the green light by the Department of Home Affairs.

The luxury terminal, which offers customs and immigration services to passengers travelling on private jets, has been mired in controversy and has seen Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba take a legal pounding after he approved the project and then backtracked.

It has also reportedly become the subject of a tussle between two of South Africa's most powerful families, the Oppenheimers and the Guptas. In court, Nicky Oppenheimer accused the Guptas of using their Denel connections to hijack the deal so they could take it over. The Guptas denied this.

Now new information obtained by the Sunday Times this week shows that the approval for the Oppenheimers to run their own VVIP terminal came from the ANC before the government gave the go-ahead.

