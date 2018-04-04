Ramaphosa says ruling on 'lying' Gigaba of great concern

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed concern at a recent court ruling that found Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba violated the Constitution by lying under oath.

The High Court in Pretoria found that Gigaba’s assertion that he had never given approval to the Oppenheimers’ Fireblade Aviation to establish a VIP facility at OR Tambo International Airport during a meeting in January 2016 was false.

Fireblade Aviation had sued Gigaba for allegedly going back on his undertaking to make officials available to Fireblade to staff its customs and immigration facility. Gigaba denied that he had approved the terminal, but the court found against him. The court stated that Gigaba had violated the Constitution and denied him the right to appeal.

"The minister has committed a breach of the Constitution so serious that I could characterise it as a violation," Judge Neil Tuchten said.

The Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed Gigaba’s application to appeal the high-court ruling.