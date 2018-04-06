Jacob Zuma to get his day in court at last

Almost 11 years after he was first served an indictment in the graft case against him, former president Jacob Zuma will finally have his day in court on Friday when he appears in the High Court in Durban.

Zuma is facing 16 charges — one count of racketeering, two counts of corruption, one count of money laundering and 12 counts of fraud.

This is in relation to 783 questionable payments connected with the arms deal for which Zuma’s former financial adviser Schabir Shaik was jailed for corruption.

In December 2007, when he was first charged, Zuma had an entire presidential term ahead of him. He portrayed himself as a victim of political machinations aimed at preventing him from running the country.

He has since completed his two terms in office and is now in a more precarious position as a spent political force.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Zuma to get his day in court at last

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here to subscribe.