Jacob Zuma to get his day in court at last

The former president is facing 16 charges, but his legal team is likely to ask for more time

06 April 2018 - 05:33 Genevieve Quintal
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS

Almost 11 years after he was first served an indictment in the graft case against him, former president Jacob Zuma will finally have his day in court on Friday when he appears in the High Court in Durban.

Zuma is facing 16 charges — one count of racketeering, two counts of corruption, one count of money laundering and 12 counts of fraud.

This is in relation to 783 questionable payments connected with the arms deal for which Zuma’s former financial adviser Schabir Shaik was jailed for corruption.

In December 2007, when he was first charged, Zuma had an entire presidential term ahead of him. He portrayed himself as a victim of political machinations aimed at preventing him from running the country.

He has since completed his two terms in office and is now in a more precarious position as a spent political force.

Former president Jacob Zuma will face 16 charges in the Durban High Court. Here’s what you need to know. Video: Anthony Molyneaux

