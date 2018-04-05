Edward Zuma defiant in ANC colours at pre-trial vigil in Durban

The junior Zuma has been a vocal supporter of his embattled father, who faces several graft charges.

He appeared in a bright yellow ANC T-shirt at a vigil outside the Durban University of Technology on Thursday night.

He had earlier this week locked horns with ANC NEC member and Police Minister Bheki Cele over the flying of party colours outside the Durban High Court.

The ANC has warned its members not to wear party colours when attending the court case and instead show support as individuals.

In a statement‚ Edward said: "As a member of the ANC myself I shall be attending court in my own ANC shirt unfortunately leadership.

"I wish to take this opportunity and assist my leader comrade Bheki Cele by putting things into perspective. Firstly‚ the Zuma family we did not mobilise any support nor are we in the business of such.

"It is people of South Africa who correctly believe that they need to support the former president Jacob Zuma as it’s clear that the witch-hunt against JZ is being intensified from all corners and levels.