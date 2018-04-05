National

Edward Zuma defiant in ANC colours at pre-trial vigil in Durban

05 April 2018 - 19:24 Jeff Wicks
Edward Zuma joins a vigil outside the Durban University of Technology ahead of his father's corruption trial on Friday, April 5 2018. Picture: SUPPLIED
Edward Zuma has thrown his weight behind an intrepid group of students loyal to his father ahead of the former president’s first court appearance on Friday morning.

The junior Zuma has been a vocal supporter of his embattled father, who faces several graft charges.

He appeared in a bright yellow ANC T-shirt at a vigil outside the Durban University of Technology on Thursday night.

He had earlier this week locked horns with ANC NEC member and Police Minister Bheki Cele over the flying of party colours outside the Durban High Court.

The ANC has warned its members not to wear party colours when attending the court case and instead show support as individuals.

In a statement‚ Edward said: "As a member of the ANC myself I shall be attending court in my own ANC shirt unfortunately leadership.

"I wish to take this opportunity and assist my leader comrade Bheki Cele by putting things into perspective. Firstly‚ the Zuma family we did not mobilise any support nor are we in the business of such.

"It is people of South Africa who correctly believe that they need to support the former president Jacob Zuma as it’s clear that the witch-hunt against JZ is being intensified from all corners and levels.

Former president Jacob Zuma will face 16 charges in the Durban High Court. Here’s what you need to know. Video: Anthony Molyneaux

"It would be absurd to deny people the opportunity to show and vent their support and anger at this ludicrous charges laid against Jacob Zuma. The name of the ANC was never used by the ZUMA family but its members of the ANC who are and we can’t stop them‚ hence as a member of the ANC myself I shall be attending Court in my own ANC shirt unfortunately leadership."

Zuma made good on his promise to wear the yellow‚ black and green. I want to be with the people who are innocent and I am one of them‚" he said.

"I have not spoken to my father but I would suppose that as an innocent man he is not worried‚" he added.

TimesLIVE

