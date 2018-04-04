The SACP will not support Zuma in court — but praises ‘Mama Winnie’

The South African Communist Party (SACP) will "definitely not" be outside the Durban High Court on Friday to support former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma has been charged with fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering. The charges were initially dropped in 2009 by former acting national director of public prosecutions Mokotedi Mpshe. In 2016, the High Court in Pretoria found that dropping the charges was irrational and the judgment was upheld by the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2017.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams announced in March that Zuma will have to face the courts after the former president unsuccessfully made representations as to why he should not face the charges. Addressing journalists on Wednesday after visiting the home of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande said the party’s view was "to respect the courts".

"We won’t be outside the court this time around," Nzimande said. The SACP had supported Zuma when he was originally charged, but Nzimande said the party was too concerned over the serious abuse of state institutions to fight and settle internal scores.

He said Zuma himself had admitted, through his lawyers, that it was irrational to drop the charges against him. According to Nzimande, the SACP would continue to fight against the abuse of state institutions.

Mama Winnie

Commenting on Madikizela-Mandela’s death, he said it was a loss to the nation as a whole. "She did all that was supposed to be done, despite some of the brutal methods used by the apartheid regime."

Nzimande said it was sad that she had died at a time when the movement was trying to rebuild itself, after "going through a terrible period that was threatening to tear the ANC and the alliance apart".

The ANC and its alliance, of which the SACP is a part, should deepen its effort to unite in her name, and use her as a symbol of unity for the movement, he said. "To say goodbye to Mama Winnie properly, let’s commit to rebuild the unity, image, the respect and the dignity that our movement had."