SA’s poverty rate is down — but it is the most unequal country in the world

03 April 2018 - 16:44 Karl Gernetzky
Poverty rates in SA declined between 2006 and 2015, but inequality soared, making SA the most unequal country in the world.

According to a World Bank report, Overcoming Poverty and Inequality, the nature of inequality had changed, with the role of skills and the labour market having grown in importance in explaining poverty and inequality, as opposed to gender or race, although these are still important factors.

The report assessed SA’s progress in reducing inequality and poverty since 1994, finding that poverty had steadily increased in the period 2011 to 2015, a reminder of deep structural socio-economic challenges.

SA’s social assistance programmes were relatively effective compared to other upper middle-income countries, although the country remains the most unequal in the world. Social assistance transfers reduced SA’s Gini co-efficient — a measure of inequality — by an estimated 10.5%, a slightly stronger impact than in 2010-11, the report said.

The fastest decline in poverty was experienced by the elderly, whose poverty rate fell by 19 percentage points to about 30% between 2006 and 2015, possibly due to social assistance programmes.

Wealth inequality during the period had increased, with the top percentile of households holding 70.9% of wealth, and the bottom 60% only 10%, suggesting that richer households were almost 10 times wealthier than poor ones.

According to the report, interventions that both stimulated growth and reduced inequality would have the greatest effect. The baseline estimate of a decline in the proportion of the population living in poverty — at the lower band, or R758 per person per month — was expected to fall from 40% in 2015 to 33% in 2030.

On a list of 149 countries, SA’s Gini co-efficient of 63 was followed by Namibia (61), Botswana (61), Zambia (57), the Central African Republic (56), Lesotho (54), Swaziland (52), Brazil (51 ), Colombia (51), Panama (51), Guinea Bissau (51) and Rwanda (50).

